SiriusXM Opens Free Listening For Indy 500 Weekend

SiriusXM has unveiled its programming plans for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Saturday, May 28. As race weekend falls during a SiriusXM Listen Free event from May 25 to June 5, all coverage is available to the public. Pre-race coverage starts at 11a ET on Saturday on SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and NBC Sports Audio channels and extends into live coverage of the race itself.

INDYCAR Nation will also include coverage on Friday, May 27 of the Carb Day Practice session. During the event, SiriusXM will air two special shows, Off Track with Hinch and Rossi and Brick by Brick, from the racetrack.

The coverage also extends to Diplo’s Revolution station on SiriusXM, which will broadcast DJ sets from Kaskade, DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal) and Jauz in the Indy 500 Snake Pit on Sunday, May 29.