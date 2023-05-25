Chattanooga Host Awarded Honor From President Biden

Willie McClendon, radio host at Clear Media’s WNOO-AM in Chattanooga, received the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joe Biden. McClendon was recognized for her dedication to volunteer service and her efforts in building a stronger community.

Starting her career as a radio personality in the 80s, McClendon has been playing gospel and soul music for her listeners while advocating for underserved communities. She was one of 15 recipients in Chattanooga to receive this prestigious award, which honors their extensive hours of service. McClendon expressed her surprise and gratitude, emphasizing her commitment to community activism and her continuous efforts to speak up for African Americans and the less fortunate.