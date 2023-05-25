Cheesman Joins The River In Columbus

River Radio Ministries Columbus, OH’s The River (WCVO) has recently added Joe Cheesman as their new live Middays host. With previous experience in Sioux Falls, Fargo, Orlando, and Kansas City, he will begin his on-air duties on Monday, June 19th.

Cheesman will contribute to the River’s social media and video content, as well as support the Production and Sales Departments with commercial and underwriting production. River Radio Ministries operates four signals in Central Ohio, including 104.9 in Columbus, 89.3 in Newark, 90.9 in Lancaster, and 89.3 in Chillicothe.

WCVO Chief Content Officer and Program Director, Josh Hooper, says, “Joe brings energy, enthusiasm, and an innovative spirit to our at-work, at-home, and during-the-day listeners, and I can’t wait for them to meet their new friend, Joe, in the Middays. Joe is going to create an interactive, entertaining, and connective show we’re excited for!”

Cheesman says, “I’m glad to be back on the air in Christian Radio and excited to join the team at The River. I look forward to meeting and connecting with listeners and becoming part of the Central Ohio community.”