1,300 Miles From St. Paul, Minnesota Public Radio Sells Idaho FM

Minnesota Public Radio has officially sold the farthest-flung station in its 45-station portfolio – a signal that you’d have to drive for 20 hours from MPR’s Twin Cities headquarters to hear. Boise State Public Radio has acquired MPR’s KWRV 91.9 in Sun Valley, ID.

MPR first founded KWRV in 1993, offering classical music in central Idaho. With its new home under Boise State Public Radio’s umbrella, KWRV joins the group’s flagship news service on KBSS 91.1 and 100.3. With this acquisition, BSPR now operates 14 full power stations and 10 translators across the state.

The sale was signed in October 2023 for a total purchase price of $120,000, according to FCC filings.

KWRV will continue to broadcast its classical music programs while also introducing new features like the Boise Philharmonic Showcase and Sunday Concert Hall, in addition to eclectic music programs during weekday evenings and weekends. Popular shows like World Cafe and locally hosted segments such as Open Range Radio and Private Idaho will bring a diverse range of Americana, folk, and rock music to listeners.

Boise State Public Radio General Manager Tom Michael commented, “We are proud of Boise State Public Radio’s 45-year heritage in the state. In the past few years, we have expanded our broadcast sites across Idaho, with additions in Lewiston, Pocatello, Cambridge, and now Sun Valley. We hope to super-serve the residents of the Wood River Valley with this music service, complementing our existing news service.”

MPR President Duchesne Drew added, “This is a great outcome for the station and the community. We know KWRV is in good hands with Boise State Public Radio.”

Even with the KWRV sale, Minnesota Public Radio still reaches outside of the The North Star State with signals in South Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Iowa.