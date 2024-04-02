Howard Stern’s ‘Crazy Cabbie’ Lee Siegfried Passes Away At 55

Lee Siegfried, known to many as Crazy Cabbie from his days on Howard Stern’s syndicated radio show, has passed away at 55. His death was confirmed by fellow Minnesota native and air talent Cane Peterson, who shared the news on Facebook on March 31.

Siegfried, whose real name was Lee Anthony Mroszak, had been battling a rare nerve disorder since 2020, which posed a risk of paralysis.

He is best remembered for his time on New York’s 92.3 K-Rock (WXRK) and his appearances on The Howard Stern Show, Siegfried carved out a niche for himself in the radio industry with his unique Crazy Cabbie persona, initially developed during his tenure at two Minneapolis-based radio stations.

Siegfried briefly worked for Stern again at Sirius before being let go.

In his tribute, Cane Peterson said, “Nobody did radio better than Cabbie, and everyone who knew him, loved him. He had a razor-sharp wit, an insatiable lust for life, and most importantly, a heart of gold.”