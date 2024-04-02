SiriusXM Starting ‘Suits’ Rewatch Podcast With Series Stars

Following the smashing streaming resurgence of Suits, SiriusXM is reuniting the show’s Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty for a brand-new series rewatch podcast. The currently untitled podcast will offer in-depth analysis of each episode alongside never-before-heard behind-the-scenes insights from the duo.

The series will welcome a variety of special guests including former cast and crew members, friends, and fans for the nine-season journey. The podcast is being produced by SiriusXM’s Stitcher Studios and joins a lineup of the brand’s other rewatch podcasts like Earwolf’s Office Ladies and Team Coco’s Parks & Recollection.

After running from 2011 to 2019 on cable TV, Suits came back to set records as the most viewed title on a streaming service, according to Nielsen.

Adams and Rafferty said, “On the heels of the record-breaking Suits resurgence, it feels like the perfect time to rewatch the show that changed our lives. We are thrilled to collaborate with the incredible team at SiriusXM and look forward to connecting with our friends from the cast and crew, as well as the Suits fans who made it all possible.”

SiriusXM Senior Vice President of Podcast Content Adam Sachs added, “As we continue SiriusXM’s mission to bring listeners closer to the stars they love, we are excited to team up with Patrick and Sarah to launch this new podcast dedicated to diving deep on a TV show with a passionate, record-setting audience. Through their work on the series, the beloved co-stars have developed an off-camera friendship that we know will be a treat for Suits fans, new and old. We can’t wait for you to listen.”