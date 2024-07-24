iHeart Sacramento Welcomes New Metro President Steve Darnell

iHeartMedia has appointed Steve Darnell as the new Metro President for Sacramento, CA. Darnell steps into the role after four years as iHeart’s Area President for Fresno, Riverside, Spokane, Monterey, Modesto, and Bakersfield.

Before that, he served as Fresno Market President for a year after seven as SVP of Sales. Darnell also led Buckley Radio Bakersfield from 2002 until 2012. He succeeds Sara McClure, who simultaneously rises to become iHeart’s Vice President of Unified Partnerships for California.

The Sacramento division, which includes more than seven stations with music, talk, and news formats, boasts a significant cross-platform presence in both broadcast and digital domains.

iHeartMedia Division President DJ Hodge said, “After many years of successful leadership in our Pacific Area, it was clear early-on that Steve was the perfect candidate to lead our Sacramento Market as Metro President. Steve is the ideal choice to continue the great work done by Sara McClure, who is moving into our Unified Partnerships Division.”

Steve Darnell shared, “I’m excited for the opportunity to lead our Sacramento team and market-leading iconic station brands. Sacramento is a dynamic, thriving city and I’m thankful that DJ Hodge, Hartley Atkins, and Rich Bressler have entrusted me with continuing our growth in this very important market.”