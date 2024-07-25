Saga’s FM99 ‘Drains The Veins’ For Good In Virginia Beach

Saga Communications Hampton Roads’ FM99 WNOR hosted its 37th Annual Rock and Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive in Norfolk/Virginia Beach, surpassing its donation targets with a collection of 590 blood units that have the potential to save more than 1,770 lives.

This three-day event, held each July when blood supplies often run low, not only met but exceeded the goals set by the Coastal Virginia Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Marketing Director Sonja Morrell said, “FM99 thanks our listeners and sponsors for their life-saving donations at this year’s blood drive. Year after year, they come out to donate in record numbers, which makes this one of the largest blood drives in the region. We are already excited for the 38th Annual Rock and Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive next July!”