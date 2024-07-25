FCC Licensing Lapses Prove Costly For Two Southern Stations

The Federal Communications Commission has issued Notices of Apparent Liability for Forfeiture to two FM translator licensees for delays in submitting their license renewal applications. Both notices could cost the operators $6,500 each due to the late filings and unauthorized operations.

Carolina University, the licensee of W234CZ in Chattanooga, TN, part of the WDYN Radio network, missed the April 1, 2020, renewal deadline, leading to the station’s license expiration on August 1, 2020. The university only submitted the overdue renewal application on February 16, 2023.

The university states it intended to file this application alongside those for two other stations, which were submitted on time, but failed to include W234CZ in the process.

Marion Williams, the licensee for W288DU in Canton, MS failed to meet the February 3, 2020, renewal deadline, resulting in the license expiring on June 1, 2020. Williams eventually filed the renewal application on April 4, 2023, without providing any explanation for the delay or requesting special temporary authority to operate post-license expiration.