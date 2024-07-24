McClure to Lead iHeart’s Unified Partnerships Division in California

iHeartMedia California has appointed Sara McClure as Vice President of Unified Partnerships. McClure transitions to this role after serving as Market President of iHeart Sacramento for the past eight years.

Before that, she was the cluster’s Senior Vice President of Sales for two years, with fifteen years of experience at Entercom Sacramento. At Entercom, McClure rose from Account Executive to GSM and Director of Sales.

iHeart’s Unified Partnerships division specializes in enhancing media strategies for advertising agencies. McClure will support both brands and government initiatives in acquiring new clients, retaining key accounts, and maximizing revenue.

She will report directly to Breeanna Malik, Executive Vice President for Unified Partnerships.

iHeartMedia President of Unified Partnerships Michael Preacher said, “I am extremely excited to have Sara join our division. She will be broadening her responsibilities and offering her incredible expertise to leading agency partners throughout California.”

McClure remarked, “I look forward to advancing my career by joining the Unified Partnership division. This incredible team has unlimited possibilities and I’m excited to bring my scope of marketing and big idea thinking to our partners.”