SiriusXM Bringing ‘Tortured Poets Department’ To Channel 13

SiriusXM is continuing its outreach to Swifties with the launch of an exclusive limited engagement channel dedicated to Taylor Swift. Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version) starts on April 7 and continues through the lead-up to her new album “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version) includes a mix of Eras Tour favorites, all of Swift’s re-recorded (Taylor’s Versions) tracks, From the Vault releases, live performances, bonus tracks, and more. The channel’s special programming culminates on Friday, April 19 with the release of Swift’s eleventh studio album, featuring “The Tortured Poets Department” played on repeat for the entire debut weekend.

SiriusXM will also be sharing messages and personal stories from Swifties about the influence of Taylor and her music on their lives.

The Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version) launch comes after SiriusXM ran its new 60-second “A Life in Sound” ad during the streaming of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film on Disney+. The satellite giant is moving to rejuvenate its brand, aiming to appeal more to the younger demographic via streaming, rather than solely through the radio.

SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein said, “The versatility of Taylor’s music and the phenomenal impact she’s had in her career across so many musical genres will be on full display on Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version). We’re all experiencing a legend at work and are so thrilled to work with Taylor to present a one-of-a-kind channel that connects her fans with her extraordinary body of work.”