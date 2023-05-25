Garcia Speaks On Hispanic Radio’s Competitive Edge

Each year the Medallas de Cortez Awards honor those who embody excellence in Hispanic media. In coordination with Radio Ink’s June issue, the winners are unveiled at the Hispanic Radio Conference in Miami.

In preparation for the awards, we ask our nominees a question and include their answers in our June issue. Below is the question we put to our Marketer of the Year nominees:

“What is the key to Hispanic radio’s continued popularity in a world of so many competitive platforms?”

Tony Garcia, co-founder of Now! Media, LLC and Global Media Services, Inc., says it well:

“The key to Hispanic Radio’s continued popularity is connection. Hispanic Radio must remain a vital part of our listeners’ lives, connecting with them in meaningful and personal ways. This is the best way to ensure that Hispanic Radio remains as vital to the community in the future as it is today.”

Radio does foster connections between listeners, on-air talent, advertisers, and local communities. Supporting excellence in our industry is a key way of strengthening these connections.

