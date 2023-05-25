KXEL and Mudd Prep For Iowa Caucuses

NRG Media Iowa’s KXEL-AM and Mudd Advertising have joined forces to create a new series called “Iowa Talking Points” in anticipation of Iowa’s first-in-the-nation presidential precinct caucuses. The series will consist of live video streams, on-demand video and audio, and radio rebroadcasts, which will be produced by KXEL and Mudd.

The programs will be hosted and recorded by KXEL Program Director Jeff Stein in front of a live audience at Mudd’s [email protected] facility in Cedar Falls. The inaugural program, scheduled for Friday, May 26, will feature a conversation with GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

“This will be the only place for multi-platform conversations about issues important to Iowa caucus-goers,” Stein said. “The unique synergy of these partners allows us to provide access across multiple outlets to persons across Iowa and across the U.S.”

“It’s an exciting way to showcase these issues and candidates, as well as our ability to produce high-quality programming that serves the public interest,” according to Mudd Advertising Chief Futurist Rob Mudd.