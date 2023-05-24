Dr. Karan Dispels Medical Myths In ‘The Referral’

Launching on May 30th, The Referral with Dr. Karan is a podcast hosted by UK NHS surgeon Dr. Karan Rajan, aiming to demystify the world of medicine and health. Dr. Karan, who has gained a significant following on social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, brings his passion for medicine and education to the podcast. With a blend of education, entertainment, and dark humor, Dr. Karan provides frank and practical health advice, cutting through misinformation and busting medical myths.

Each week, Dr. Karan will be joined by an expert guest, which could range from professors to scientists, doctors, or even a pornographic actor. Together, they will discuss specific health topics and address common misconceptions, providing listeners with reliable information and practical takeaways. The podcast aims to offer straightforward tips and improve listeners’ day-to-day lives by dispelling medical falsehoods that often circulate online.