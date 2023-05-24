Podbean Hosting Special Storyteller Event For AAPI

In recognition of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Podbean has organized a special free event around the Vietnamese Boat People podcast. Created by Tracey Nguyen Mang, the latest season, “Ba Me Oi,” focuses on uncovering stories about parents and preserving narratives within the Vietnamese diaspora.

“Journey of Hope: The Story of Vietnamese Boat People” will be live-streamed on YouTube and LinkedIn on Tuesday, May 30 at 6p ET, and feature a discussion with Mang about her motivations for starting the podcast, gathering community support, creating a non-profit, and using storytelling to bridge cultures and generations.

“We’re excited to be hosting the ‘Journey of Hope: The Story of Vietnamese Boat People’ event and celebrating the power of storytelling and AAPI cultural heritage,” said Podbean CEO David Xu. “This is an opportunity to learn about the important work of the Vietnamese Boat People podcast, meet the creators, and share how podcasting can be used to inspire communities and connect generations.”