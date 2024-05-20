What Is ‘Corridos,’ The Radio Format Winning Over Gen Z?

Engaging Gen Z is both a challenge and a significant opportunity for radio stations. To connect with this demographic, it’s crucial to understand emerging trends in music and culture. One genre making waves is Corridos, a Mexican regional music format.

Crossing racial and ethnic demographics, this genre offers a unique way to connect with Gen Z listeners and foster station growth.

At the 15th Hispanic Radio Conference in San Antonio on June 12-13, groundbreaking research on Corridos will be presented by ThinkNow and Orci during the panel “The Impact of Mexican Regional on Today’s Consumers and Marketing.” This session will provide valuable insights into how Corridos influence today’s consumers and marketing strategies.

Moderator:

Costa Media Partner/President of Programming Gerardo Lopez has over three decades of experience managing radio stations in various formats in Mexico and the US. He began his career in Tijuana, where he launched the largest Regional Mexican network, La Mejor, at MVS Radio. Lopez later joined Univision Radio, serving as Regional Program Director for 10 years and overseeing all Univision’s Regional Mexican stations.

Panelists:

ThinkNow Co-founder/Principal Mario Carrasco will be one of the panelists. ThinkNow is a full-service, cross-cultural research technology company based in Burbank, CA. Carrasco’s company provides insights that help organizations thrive amid the evolving U.S. consumer market.

Orci CEO Marina Filippelli works closely with her team at Orci to deliver engaging, effective campaigns for global brands like Honda, Acura, Dole, VCA, Anheuser Busch, Chevron, and ExtraMile. She serves on the National Advertising Review Board and supports diversity, inclusion, education, and the arts through her volunteer work with P.S. Arts and other Los Angeles nonprofits.

About the Hispanic Radio Conference

Celebrating its 15th year, the Hispanic Radio Conference is an annual event for in-person networking and idea sharing in a multi-platform, multicultural world. For more information about the conference, which takes place on June 12-13 in San Antonio, visit the Hispanic Radio Conference website.