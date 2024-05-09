iHeartMedia Podcast Revenue Up 18%, Leading Q1 2024 Earnings

iHeartMedia CEO Bob Pittman is again praising podcasts as the US’ largest radio broadcaster released its 2024 Q1 earnings. Digital audio growth was the strongest segment among mixed divisional results as iHeart looks for a more robust economic landscape.

The company reported a 1.5% year-over-year decrease in overall revenue to $799 million, within the forecasted quarter parameters of staying flat to a 2% decline. iHeart’s Digital Audio Group saw revenues climbing 7% to reach $239 million. This increase was driven significantly by an 18% surge in podcast revenue, which totaled $91 million. Other digital revenues saw a modest rise of 1%.

Conversely, the Multiplatform Group – which includes broadcast radio – faced more challenging conditions, with revenue falling 7% to $493 million. This decline was slightly more pronounced, at 8%, when excluding the impact of political revenue.

iHeart President, COO, and CFO Rich Bressler said, “As an early indication of the potential for political revenue, we are currently pacing up 16% for the full year in political revenue compared to 2020, the last presidential election cycle, which was the highest political revenue year for the company.”

As of March 31, the broadcaster maintained a cash balance of $361 million and total available liquidity of $788 million. A significant boost came from the sale of an equity interest in BMI in February, which contributed $101 million in cash proceeds.

Looking ahead, iHeartMedia projects its Q2 consolidated revenue to remain stable. Pittman commented, “Although the marketplace continues to be dynamic, we continue to see meaningful opportunities for growth in our businesses and we remain confident in 2024 as a recovery year.”