Women to Watch: Tabatha Grammer, KHTT

(By Charese Fruge’) Tabatha Grammer is Program Director and Midday host for Griffin Communications’ 106.9 K-HITS (KHTT) Tulsa. She’s also the Night Host on sister station 92.9 The River (KRQV). She started in radio in 1997 and worked part-time on-air at 101.1 The River (WVRV) in St. Louis, MO until 2002.

From there she moved to Mix 96.5 (WKIB) in Cape Girardeau, MO, and was APD and Midday Host until 2004. Her next stop was Hot 102 (WLTO) in Lexington, KY, as PD and Afternoon Host until 2012, then moved on to 105.9 Kiss-FM (KKSW) in Lawrence, KS, where she was PD/OM and Afternoon Host until 2016. Finally, she moved to Tulsa for KHTT where she has been for more than six years now.

Grammer has always been a fan of radio for as long as she can remember. “80’s radio was so fun to listen to in St. Louis,” she says. “When I found out there was a radio broadcasting program nearby, that’s when I actually thought of it as a ‘career.’ It was so natural to me and just clicked.”

Grammer says one of the most exciting things she’s experienced in her career so far was a Halloween show. “When I was in Lawrence, 105.9 KISS-FM had a Halloween show with Twenty One Pilots at The Grenada. The group was just breaking mainstream and already had a huge alternative following,” she explains. “They were incredible and hosted a special lounge for twenty of our listeners at the venue. The station was even on stage and introduced the band in front of a sold-out crowd. The best part of the experience was seeing so many listeners and our station staff be part of something that they will never forget. That’s one of the reasons why I love radio. The connection between music and a community is beautiful.”

Speaking of connections, with things so digitally focused now, Grammer says, “Unlike a lot of stations, we have the advantage of our airstaff being live and local. That is huge when it comes to social media. Our morning show especially, ‘Chubbs & Kacy,’ are very active on social media and that connects with listeners online instantly.”

“Getting in front of listeners both in person and online is the only way to create loyalty among the newer generation. There are so many distractions. Radio needs to not only get in front of the audience, but also connect and expose the music and issues the younger generation are passionate about to create loyalty among them.”

As far as challenges go, Grammer says her toughest over the years so far has been time management and self-care. “There is so much to do and sometimes so little time to do it. Especially when you have a family. It’s a process.”

“Another challenge, especially in the past is having those ‘Tough Talks.’ As a Program Director, you owe it to your people to be compassionate and honest. Being a parent is the best experience,” she says. “Tough Love ultimately helps them grow in their career and as a human. Remembering that has helped me overcome this challenge.”

“The most common misconception about radio is that it’s dying,” says Grammer. “I don’t believe that, in fact, it’s just evolving. We need to embrace the changes in the industry and find ways to continue to connect with the community and listeners on a local level. Yes, this does take an investment, but it is well worth it.”

“My advice to young Women who want to be successful and grow in the industry is ‘Always find ways to renew and keep your passion alive. There will be times when it’ll be hard and frustrating. Embrace the challenge and remember why you got into the business in the first place.’”

“To find balance, I read and listen to motivational materials. I also follow a system,” says Grammer. “If you have read Atomic Habits you know the importance of having a ‘system’ and always reviewing it. Mine is Hydration, Nutrition, Movement, Sleep and Coping. Keep the system going and everything else is icing on the cake.”

As for what’s ahead for Grammer, “I’m working on being the best version of myself and helping to create the best version of 106.9 K-HITS. I also want to have a wellness podcast up and running in the next 90 days.”

Follow Tabatha Grammer on station socials @Khits.com and KhitsTulsa and her personal accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok – @Tabontheair.

Charese Fruge’ is an award-winning Content, Broadcast, and Marketing executive with over 20 years of experience in markets like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, San Diego, and Las Vegas. As the owner of MC Media, she works with radio brands and individual talents, especially young women, helping them grow their brands and negotiate on their own behalf. Find her at @MCMediaOnline. See more Women to Watch here.