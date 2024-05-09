Raúl Alarcón to Introduce FCC’s Anna Gomez at HRC 2024

Radio Ink is pleased to announce that Spanish Broadcasting System CEO and Chairman Raúl Alarcón will provide introductory remarks for the opening keynote, FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, at the Hispanic Radio Conference in San Antonio, June 12-13.

Mr. Alarcón joined the company, founded by his father, Pablo Raúl Alarcón, Sr., in 1983 as an account executive. He first became President and a director in October 1985 and has held the role of Chief Executive Officer since June 1994. On November 2, 1999, Mr. Alarcón became Chairman of the board of directors and continues as Chief Executive Officer and President.

This will be the 15th year for the conference which was launched in San Antonio in 2007. Mr. Alarcón played a major role in that event, providing a state of the industry address that first year to conference attendees. His return to the stage will provide another highlight to an already greatly anticipated conference.

Commissioner Gomez, a trailblazer with over thirty years of experience in domestic and international communications law, is the first Latina-American FCC Commissioner in more than twenty years. Her background includes roles such as the Deputy Administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and a Senior Advisor for International Information and Communications Policy at the Department of State.

Hispanic Radio Conference not only serves as a hub for networking but also celebrates industry excellence through the Medallas de Cortez awards, recognizing achievements in Hispanic radio across seven categories. The gathering underscores the significance of local broadcasting, diversity in station ownership, and multicultural content, themes that Commissioner Gomez passionately supports.

For more details on the conference and registration, please visit the Hispanic Radio Conference website.