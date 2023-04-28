Blast From The Past: John Delaney, 1988

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast from the Past comes from John Delaney.

John started in radio as a DJ back in 1980 fresh out of high school in Denton, TX. He worked across Texas and Louisiana throughout the decade, including when this shot was taken in 1988.

“My DJ name was “Brother John” on KCIL HOT 107FM. We had a limo ride promotion to meet Dave Gahan and Martin Gore of Depeche Mode during their Music For The Masses Tour back on May 15th 1988 at UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans. My all-time favorite band! Martin doesn’t look too happy here because I called him Dave Gahan. I read about it in Rolling Stone the next month! Oh well, I was nervous.”

Thanks, John! We want your flashbacks for our Friday. First gigs, internships, vile station vehicles, remotes, concerts, college radio days… We all have them, let’s see yours. Send your Blast From The Past to Cameron at [email protected] for your chance to be featured.