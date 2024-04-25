Beasley Ft. Myers’ First ‘Cares for Kids’ Raises $50k For Golisano

Beasley Media Group Ft. Myers/Naples radio stations, in collaboration with Children’s Miracle Network, held its inaugural Cares for Kids radiothon, raising more than $50,000 for Golisano Children’s Hospital.

The marathon broadcast, held on April 4th from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM at the hospital’s location in Fort Myers, Florida, featured live segments from B103.9 (WXKB), 96K-Rock (WRXK), Sunny 106.3 (WJPT), and ESPN Southwest Florida (WBCN-AM).

Listeners participated in the fundraising through phone calls, text messages, and online. The funds raised will directly benefit Golisano Children’s Hospital, enhancing healthcare services for children in Southwest Florida.

Beasley Ft. Myers/Naples Market Manager AJ Lurie said, “I am grateful to everyone who made this event a success. We are proud to partner with Children’s Miracle Network and Golisano Children’s Hospital. Thank you to each person who donated and every sponsor who supported our efforts.”