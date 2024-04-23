Conservative Radio Host Jesse Kelly Gets Premiere Extension

Premiere Networks has announced a long-term exclusive contract renewal with conservative talk host Jesse Kelly. The US Marine Corps veteran will continue The Jesse Kelly Show on more than 200 stations nationwide and in podcast form.

Kelly’s program joined Premiere’s roster in June 2021, offering a mix of news, politics, and social commentary every weekday.

He began his radio career with a one-hour show on KPRC-AM in Houston in 2018, which soon extended to two hours. By April 2020, the program was nationally syndicated. Kelly is also known for his 2023 book The Anti-Communist Manifesto and “I’m Right with Jesse Kelly” on The First TV network.

Premiere Networks President Julie Talbott commented, “We’re delighted to extend our partnership…Since joining our lineup, Jesse has garnered a dedicated following with his authentic and engaging style. We are excited about our future together.”

Jesse Kelly commented, “I am thrilled to continue with Premiere Networks, who I believe are as fortunate to have me as I am to be with them. I look forward to continuing to be the Da Vinci of the airwaves.”

Premiere Networks syndicates several other notable conservative talk programs, inclduing The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, The Sean Hannity Show, and The Glenn Beck Program.