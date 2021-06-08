Premiere Adds Jesse Kelly

The Jesse Kelly Show is set to debut on Premiere Networks June 28. The program will air on more than 200 stations from 3-6 PM weekdays.

“I wish I could say I’m humbled, but the truth is that signing with an amazing company like Premiere will only boost my well-established ego,” said Kelly. “But honestly, I’m beyond thrilled that now every American will get a chance to hear my voice for three hours a day.”

“We couldn’t be happier to have Jesse at the helm of our weekday afternoon timeslot,” said Julie Talbott, President. “His fresh voice will undoubtedly connect with and engage our audience with intelligent, witty conversation and bold opinions, while creating impactful opportunities for our partners.”

Kelly will continue his weeknight program, ‘I’m Right with Jesse Kelly’ on a variety of digital TV networks.