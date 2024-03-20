Ryan Van Velzer Rises To Kentucky Public Radio Managing Editor

Following his tenure as Louisville Public Media’s energy and environment reporter, Ryan Van Velzer will now serve as the new managing editor at Kentucky Public Radio. Van Velzer will oversee statewide political coverage surrounding decisions and policies.

Van Velzer’s leadership will encompass editing a talented statewide politics team and orchestrating the KPR Network, which spans multiple stations including Louisville Public Media, WEKU in Richmond, WKYU in Bowling Green, WKMS in Murray, and WVXU in Cincinnati.

Reflecting on his six-year journey with Louisville Public Media, Van Velzer says his commitment to journalism is fueled by stories of resilience and innovation within the Bluegrass State, such as Gwen Christion’s recovery from the 2022 floods, Jon Cherry’s Pulitzer Prize-winning photography, and Pastor Brad Shuck’s community support in the wake of disaster.

“I won’t say that journalism is more important than ever. I will tell you that it is as important as it has always been. Yes, good reporting enrages, but it can also inspire. It can amplify the voices of the unheard, and it can hold truth to power,” Van Velzer emphasized. “These are the values I’ll demonstrate while having the good fortune to serve as a steward of Kentucky Public Radio.”