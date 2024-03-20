LA Dodgers Ride ‘The Vibe’ To Santa Barbara Airwaves

Cumulus Media Oxnard/Ventura has renewed its broadcast partnership with the Los Angeles Dodgers, ensuring that 106.3 The Vibe (KVYB) remains the official radio home for the Dodgers in Ventura County and Santa Barbara.

This partnership allows fans to enjoy live broadcasts of all Dodgers games without any blackout dates.

Cumulus Oxnard/Ventura Market Manager Sommer Frisk commented, “With so much excitement surrounding the 2024 Dodgers season, it was an easy decision to make to continue our long-standing partnership with the Dodgers franchise. It’s a thrill to continue giving the fans of Ventura County and Santa Barbara what they’ve been asking for.”

Operations Manager Dave Daniels shared, “There is nothing like listening to Dodgers baseball live on the radio. 106.3 The Vibe is excited to be Ventura County’s home for all the exciting action this season in FM stereo.”