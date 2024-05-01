MBC Reveals 2024 Radio Hall of Fame Nominees

The Museum of Broadcast Communications has released the list of nominees for the 2024 Radio Hall of Fame. The selection includes 24 candidates determined by the Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee, with feedback from both the radio industry and listeners.

The nominees for this year’s induction are: Bert Weiss, Big D & Bubba, Big Tigger, Bob and Sheri, Bob Stroud, Crook & Chase, Dede McGuire, Diane Rehm, Free Beer and Hot Wings, Funkmaster Flex, Jaime Jarrin, John & Ken, Johnny Magic, Kid Leo, Larry Elder, Laurie DeYoung, Lee Harris, Lincoln Ware, Mary McCoy, Matt Siegel, Mojo in the Morning, Phil Hendrie, Richard Blade, and Shelley “The Playboy” Stewart.

Voting for the 2024 inductees will open on May 20 and conclude on June 3. The top six candidates receiving the most votes will be directly inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame. The Nominating Committee will select an additional two inductees, completing the eight-person induction class.

The voting process involves more than 900 industry members who will receive a ballot to vote for their preferred candidates. The ballot process will be confidential and managed by Votem.com, under the supervision of Miller Kaplan’s Andrew Rosen.

The final list of inductees will be announced on June 17, and the induction ceremony is scheduled for September 19 at the Omni Nashville Hotel in Nashville, TN. Further details regarding event tickets will be announced soon.

The Radio Hall of Fame, established by the Emerson Radio Corporation in 1988, has been operated by the Museum of Broadcast Communications since 1991.

Radio Hall of Fame Co-Chairman Dennis Green said, “It is an honor to nominate this amazing class of talented individuals and shows that have made their mark on the radio. The 2024 nominees to the Radio Hall of Fame represent one of the most diverse group of talents we have honored with the highest level of recognition one can achieve from the radio industry. Kudos to the Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee for recognizing this year’s class of nominees whose careers only add to the special place radio holds in the hearts and minds of generations of listeners across the country.”

Co-Chairman Kraig T. Kitchin added, “Congratulations to our 2024 nominees for induction! I encourage each industry member receiving a confidential ballot to participate in the selection of this years’ inductees. It’s an honor and a privilege to see well-established on-air careers recognized with an induction; every vote makes a difference in the outcome.”