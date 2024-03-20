Edison Reveals The Top 10 Podcasts Among Women In The US

Edison Research is shining a spotlight on the podcast preferences of women in the US. Based on Edison Podcast Metrics‘ Q4 2023 data, the top podcasts among women feature a mix of true crime, news, and lifestyle topics, with women hosts leading half of the top 10.

According to The Infinite Dial 2023, 27% of American women aged 12 and above listened to at least one podcast per week.

Crime Junkie, hosted by Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat, emerged as the most popular podcast among women, while The Joe Rogan Experience, largely considered a male-centric series came in second. The inclusion of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce in the top 10 is largely attributed to the “Taylor Swift effect” and the impact of popular culture on podcast demographics.

Here are the Top 10 Podcasts Among Women In The US:

Crime Junkie (audiochuck) The Joe Rogan Experience (Joe Rogan) Dateline NBC (NBC News) The Daily (The New York Times) Call Her Daddy (Alex Cooper) New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce (WSE Originals) Morbid (Wondery) My Favorite Murder (Exactly Right) SmartLess (Wondery) Stuff You Should Know (iHeartPodcasts)