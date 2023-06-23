FCC Opening LPFM Permits For First Time In 10 Years

The FCC Media Bureau has announced a filing window for applications for low-power FM (LPFM) new station construction permits. The filing window will open on November 1 at 12:01a ET, and close on November 8 at 6p ET. This is the first LPFM filing window since 2013, and interested applicants are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the application process now.

New applications must be submitted electronically using FCC Form 2100, Schedule 318 in the Bureau’s Licensing Management System (LMS). Schedule 318 is being updated and will be released in the near future before the filing window opens.

The Commission amended its rules and procedures for filing LPFM applications in 2019, and the Bureau will provide detailed information about filing procedures and requirements through a public notice prior to the filing window. Interested applicants can also stay updated by monitoring the Audio Division Web Page.