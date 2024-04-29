Rhode Island Radio Voice Giovanni Retires After 50 Years

On Monday, Providence, RI radio staple Giovanni signed off for the final time, concluding a distinguished 50-year run in radio broadcasting. The celebrated host of 92PRO-FM’s Giovanni in the Morning originally started on WPRO as a teen intern, before spending the last quarter-century in AM drive.

As coworkers, family, friends, and news cameras packed the studio, attendees took turns sharing their favorite memories with the host, culminating in the station officially naming the WPRO studio “The Giovanni Studio.”

Giovanni said, “WPRO-FM has been my home for 50 years, but I chose April 29 for my final show as that is the day in 1974 that we became a Top 40 station. It has been an honor to play the hits all these years, work with amazing teammates and, most of all, get to know all our wonderful listeners in Southern New England!”

“Radio may have changed in 50 years but what has not is the amazing connections that we make in our communities, and that is what I will miss the most. It’s been an honor to be behind the mic and play the hits for 50 years at 92PRO-FM. I am the luckiest guy in radio!”

Cumulus Providence/New London Regional Vice President Holly Paras commented, “As we celebrate 50 years of Top 40 radio on 92PRO-FM, I want to express my gratitude to Giovanni for his commitment to this radio station for its entire run, providing entertaining and fun content and most importantly, for the connection he’s made with our community. I wish Gio the very best in his retirement.”