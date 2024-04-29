Driver Arrested For The Death Of Texas Radio Host ‘Amy O’

A motorcycle crash in San Antonio that resulted in the death of Amy Lee Garza, known to Lubbock radio listeners as “Amy O,” has led to the arrest of Steve Nerio on charges of intoxication manslaughter. Nerio was driving Garza on the motorcycle that night.

Garza worked for Alpha Media Lubbock’s 104.9 The Beat (KBTE) for years, serving as an on-air talent and Content Director for the station.

The accident took place when Garza was thrown from the motorcycle following a collision where Nerio initially claimed they were sideswiped by a truck that subsequently left the scene. Garza did not survive the impact. Nerio sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. At the time of the incident, neither were wearing helmets.

While Nerio claimed to have been struck from behind, dashcam footage from the motorcycle showed Nerio making an illegal turn onto US Highway 90 and colliding with a red tow truck, according to San Antonio Police.

A toxicology report revealed Nerio’s blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was .106, surpassing Texas’s legal limit of .08. The report also indicated the presence of cocaine, cannabinoids, and fentanyl in his system. Nerio is currently detained in the Bexar County Jail with a bond set at $150,000.

KBTE station management previously released a statement saying, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Amy. It is rare to find a person as passionate as she was to her career and community. I had the opportunity to work with Amy for the last 14 years and she was the face and energy behind 104.9 The Beat. It is impossible to replace what she brought to our organization and to the people of Lubbock.”

To support Garza’s family with funeral costs, a GoFundMe has been established.