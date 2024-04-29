Atlanta Radio Host Beth Bacall Joins Salem Christian Syndication

Longtime Atlanta Contemporary Christian radio host Beth Bacall is joining Salem Media Group’s Today’s Christian Music Network. Starting May 6, Bacall will host afternoons, available for national syndication.

Bacall has spent 15 years as the afternoon drive host on Salem’s 104.7 The Fish Atlanta (WFSH). Her contributions to Christian music radio have been recognized with multiple awards, including the Christian Music Broadcaster’s Industry Achievement Award and a 2023 Gabby Award for Best On-Air Personality by the Georgia Association of Broadcasters.

On her new role with Salem, Bacall expressed, “I’m honored and privileged for the opportunity to be a part of this great team that extends God’s love through the stories we tell and the music we play.”

SMN’s Vice President of Programming Mike Blakemore said, “We’re thrilled to add CCM Industry legend Beth Bacall to the TCM lineup in afternoon drive. Beth is the first woman in history to win the prestigious CMB Industry Achievement award and has been doing afternoon drive at the Fish Atlanta 15 years. Now we get to share Beth’s talents with the TCM network!”