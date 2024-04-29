Hyundai Is The Latest Automaker Adding SiriusXM 360L Audio

Hyundai Motor America has renewed and enhanced its partnership with SiriusXM, planning to introduce the broadcaster’s SiriusXM with 360L satellite and streaming audio platform in Hyundai and Genesis vehicles starting in 2025.

The upgraded system adds 100 additional music channels, on-demand content, and enhanced live sports broadcasts to the vehicles. It also includes personalized recommendations and over-the-air software updates to add new features. New Hyundai and Genesis customers in the US will receive a three-month trial subscription.

Currently, SiriusXM comes standard in various Hyundai models, including the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, Kona, Nexo, Palisade, Santa Fe, and Sonata, as well as all Genesis vehicles.

This follows an October deal between Hyundai and SiriusXM extending their Service Lane program, where eligible customers receive a complimentary three-month SiriusXM Platinum Plan subscription following routine services like oil changes and tire rotations at Hyundai’s service centers.

Hyundai Motor North America’s Senior Vice President Olabisi Boyle remarked, “We continually adapt to the evolving preferences of our customers. We’re excited to offer this upgraded suite of features available with SiriusXM with 360L because we want to not just meet but exceed the expectations of today’s drivers.”

SiriusXM’s Senior Vice President Gail Berger said, “We are excited to extend and expand our relationship with the Hyundai and Genesis brands and introduce SiriusXM’s superior audio entertainment experience to their drivers beginning next year. Hyundai and Genesis are growing brands offering award-winning vehicle lineups, and we look forward to delivering an expanded SiriusXM content library, better discovery and enhanced personalization.”