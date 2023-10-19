SiriusXM Targeting New Subscribers In Hyundai Service Bays

Come in for an oil change and tire rotation, leave with SiriusXM. That’s what Hyundai Motor America and the satellite broadcaster have agreed to continue via the Service Lane initiative. The program enables the automaker’s service centers to offer a free three-month SiriusXM Platinum Plan subscription to eligible customers after routine maintenance.

This latest deal could be the result of the brand taking advantage of new Edison Research data, showing owners of newer cars are more likely to spend more time listening to SiriusXM than those with older models. More new car drivers use dealership service centers due to warranties or offers at the time of sale.

The Platinum Plan also includes access to the SiriusXM app when users are outside their vehicles. Hyundai Motor North America Chief Customer Officer Barry Ratzlaff emphasized the value this added perk can bring to the customer experience.

On the other side of the partnership, Gail Berger, SiriusXM’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of Automotive Partnerships, expressed, “We are excited to work with Hyundai to provide their vast network of dealer service centers the ability to thank their customers in real-time with a three-month SiriusXM subscription.”

SiriusXM has been branching out its trial distribution throughout 2023, including a Q2 deal that gave Walmart+ members a complimentary six-month subscription.