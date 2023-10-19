Deadline Approaching For NAB Show 2024 Panel Proposals

Time is running out to submit proposals for conference sessions, panels, speakers, and more for NAB Show 2024. The deadline for submissions is November 3, with notifications for selected entries set for December 22.

Industry professionals are invited to share their expertise, success stories, and innovative projects. The 2024 agenda aims to feature a broad spectrum of topics, including Artificial Intelligence, Audio Entertainment, Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, and more. Accepted session formats will range from Fireside Chats and Tech Demos to Panels and Case Studies.

The NAB Show’s organizers underscored their commitment to diversity in program content and speaker selection. Therefore, submissions should reflect a range of perspectives and experiences. Proposals solely promoting company products or services won’t be considered, although discussions on the technologies powering such offerings are welcome.

This window is open alongside the call for technical papers and panel session proposals for NAB’s Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology Conference. The deadline for submissions is November 3, with selected entries to be notified by January 19, 2024. The event’s Program Committee includes collaborations with organizations like the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society and will be chaired by Nebraska Public Media’s Chief Technology Officer Ling Ling Sun. The focus will be on technical challenges and emerging technologies in radio, TV, and digital media.

NAB Show 2024 is scheduled for April 14-17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada.