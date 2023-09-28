NAB Opens Broadcast Engineering Submissions For 2024 BEIT

The National Association of Broadcasters is inviting submissions for technical papers and panel sessions for its upcoming Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology (BEIT) Conference. The deadline for proposal submissions is November 3, and selected entries will be notified by January 19, 2024.

Running April 13-16, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the conference is aimed at professionals including broadcast engineers, technology managers, and researchers.

Selected papers stand a chance to be included in the official Proceedings of the 2024 NAB BEIT Conference. NAB is collaborating with organizations like the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society, North American Broadcasters Association, Society of Broadcast Engineers, and Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers for the event’s Program Committee. Nebraska Public Media’s Chief Technology Officer Ling Ling Sun will chair the committee.

The conference will emphasize the technical challenges and evolving technologies impacting radio, television, and digital media. Submissions promoting company products or services will not be considered.