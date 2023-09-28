Women to Watch: Ashley Wilson

(By Charese Fruge’) Ashley Wilson is currently the Director of Country Programming for the iHeart Kentucky/West Virginia Region and as of October 16th, Program Director of 96.9 The Kat, WKKT in Charlotte, NC.

She began working in radio as a student at Appalachian State University, volunteering in her first year and eventually graduating as student station manager. “While in college, I started working for High Country Radio, which was acquired by Curtis Media Group,” she explains. “During my seven years there, I worked in a variety of positions from morning show host to traffic director to business development specialist.

“In 2014, I moved to Fayetteville, N.C. to work for Beasley Media Group and WKML-FM. At the time of my departure, I co-hosted mornings and acted as the Music Director. From there I did a stint in Jacksonville, FL, as Assistant Program Director at Renda Broadcasting and WGNE-FM. I joined iHeartMedia at the end of 2017 as Program Director of WNOE-FM in New Orleans. I transitioned to Director of Country Programming for the Kentucky region in 2019, overseeing a number of brands, including WAMZ-FM in Louisville and WBUL-FM in Lexington. In October, I will join iHeartMedia Charlotte as Program Director for 96.9 The Kat, WKKT-FM.”

Wilson caught the bug for the radio business early in her childhood. “My parents and my grandmother were always listening to the radio when I was a kid. That, combined with growing up with Rolling Stone magazines sitting around and MTV in the background, I became obsessed with music and pop culture,” she says. “It started with my sister and I using my grandmother’s tape recorder to make our own radio shows when we were little kids. As a teenager, I spent a lot of time alone in my room with my favorite rock station. I was that kid calling to chime in on the morning show or to make a request. It was during that time that I truly learned how radio connects people.

“At 15, I snuck away from home to go to my first concert (I told my dad I was going to stay with a friend), and I have been in love with live music ever since. I knew it was my destiny to work in the industry. Radio checked all the boxes when it came to my passions, so when I found out Appalachian State University had a broadcasting program, I decided to apply.

“I did some soul-searching after college and decided to dive into a few different things while still working part-time at the radio station. I worked for a homeless shelter for a couple years. I’ve always had a heart for helping people. It was a humbling job and I’m grateful for the experience. Thankfully radio gives me the opportunity to do what I love and continue giving back to the community.”

One of the biggest accomplishments for Wilson over the years was stepping into the shoes of Coyote Calhoun. “It was one of the most intimidating moves in my career,” says Wilson. “I’m sure Jay Cruze felt the same when he took over after Coyote’s retirement in 2014. I always call WAMZ the house that Coyote built. It has been wildly successful because Coyote always made sure the station reflected the community. Continuing that success and making a legend like Coyote proud is one of my greatest accomplishments. There aren’t too many brands that have only had three Program Directors and for me to be able to sit down with the original and have him express his pride is a great honor.

“Aside from that, I’m proud of all the work raising awareness and funds for multiple nonprofits across the markets in which I’ve worked, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Fisher House Foundation.”

Like many in the industry, Wilson experienced some of the same challenges early on in her career. “When I was just getting started in the industry, I experienced some reverse ageism,” she says. “We should continue to embrace eager, capable, and qualified young professionals who want to learn. No matter the challenge, I’ve continued to work hard and persevere. Thanks to that, some amazing opportunities have presented themselves to me. I remained optimistic about the future and watched and learned with the expansion of radio into multiple platforms: digital, podcasting, events, and a strong social presence. We can engage with our listeners in more ways than ever before now and that’s largely thanks to our younger generation.

“Furthermore, radio has the ability to activate on a local level in a way that other platforms are unable to. When artists are touring through our market, we should always look for ways to maximize our label and client partnerships and create unique activations and experiences for fans. Even if that artist isn’t signed to a label, you should be building a relationship with them and find opportunities to partner on content. We shouldn’t wait for artists to be served up to us. We should go to them. If an artist is highly engaged with fans on say a social platform and those fans are buying tickets in your market, you should be finding a way to activate and engage.”

When it comes to the latest “Hot Topic” in the business: AI, Wilson is cautiously optimistic. “AI can be a helpful tool, but it will never replace real human connection. I have mostly used AI when I have hit a creative wall and I need a little help,” she admits. “It can enhance what we do but shouldn’t replace it. AI will likely never fully learn the dialect of a community and all of its nuances. Say for instance, if a well-known location with an unusual name is mispronounced by AI and that went to air, you are going to lose the trust of your listenership.”

As far as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Wilson says, “The number of female Program Directors in relation to the core listeners of country music has improved greatly since I first got into the business. As far as the music itself, it has gotten better and picked up speed in recent years, but there is always room for improvement. I am a big believer that country music listeners are much more diverse than some want to believe. Every facet of the business should strive to be more inclusive.

“That being said, that’s actually what keeps me up at night,” admits Wilson. “I don’t ever want any fan of country music to feel uncomfortable or unwelcome when engaging with our brand or attending a live event. Country music is about life and its stories, whether it’s heartbreak, or having a good time on a Friday night. It might make you cry, laugh, or smile, but it should never make you feel like you don’t belong.”

How does Wilson find work-life balance? “With the exception of deadlines and emergencies, I try my best to turn work off at the end of the workday. It’s necessary to recharge so that I can perform at the highest level,” she says. “But I do attend a lot of events outside of regular work hours. Anything that furthers the brand, whether it’s a client or community event or a concert, is important and worth my time. Country has a ton of live events, so I do my best to make it to as many as possible as I believe that’s part of the job – to spend time with the artist, see them in action, and witness the fan engagement.”

Every successful Program Director has a great story about an artist that’s worth sharing with an audience. Wilson is no different. “Luke Combs and I were at Appalachian State University at the same time, so I’ve known him since he was around 19 or so,” she says. “He was playing a lot of gigs around the area when he decided to make the jump to Nashville. People probably thought he was crazy dropping out and taking that risk but wow, did it pay off. Luke left Boone before I did, and we later encountered each other down the road in 2016 when I was at WKML, and he was with Thirty Tigers. He was kind enough to accept my invitation to play a fundraiser for a veteran’s organization and most of the people there had no idea who he was. Many of them contacted me months later after he signed to Sony and ‘Hurricane’ was being played everywhere. They were blown away that this was the guy that came out to support their event. Every single time I’ve encountered Luke, he is the same, down-to-earth, humble mountain guy that I knew at ASU. I tell him every time I see him how proud I am. There couldn’t be a better guy leading the charge in country music.”

Every successful Program Director also has a list of A-players in their back pocket whom they know will be a big part of taking the industry to the next level. “From the moment I met Paisley Dunn, who is now doing mornings for Seven Mountains in Frankfort, KY, I knew we would be fast friends,” says Wilson. “She is passionate, enthusiastic, and hopeful about our business. She is truly authentic, which listeners love, and a hard worker. Kristin Cantrell made a great hire in her, and I’m excited to see what amazing things they achieve together. As far as calling the shots and programming, I’m proud to work with a lot of great forward-thinking programmers at iHeart who I hope will continue to excel and step into more leadership roles.

“As for me, my biggest focus right now is getting to know our team at WKKT and iHeartCharlotte, as well as our clients and partners in the community. I am extremely excited to return home to N.C. and work with this legendary brand and our incredible talent, including Country Radio Hall of Famer Paul Schadt, Sarah Lee, Angie Ward, and rising star Eddie Foxx. I can’t wait to get started!”

Follow Ashley Wilson on her new journey @ashontheradio on socials.

Charese Fruge’ is an award-winning Content, Broadcast, and Marketing executive with over 20 years of experience in markets like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, San Diego, and Las Vegas. As the owner of MC Media, she works with radio brands and individual talents, especially young women, helping them grow their brands and negotiate on their own behalf. Find her at @MCMediaOnline. See more Women to Watch here.