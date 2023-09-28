How Do Radio’s Best Managers Build Better Teams?

Good management is both an art and a science. Fortunately, the radio industry has many managers who have mastered their craft: identifying and supporting talent, developing and implementing processes, and making sure that stations and their departments run smoothly and profitably.

Each year Radio Ink honors the industry’s best managers by naming them to our Best Managers in Radio list. We ask each year’s honorees to offer insight into their work, as well. This year, we asked these managers to answer the following question:

What do you do to facilitate strong relationships between team members, particularly those who work in different areas/departments of the station?

Here are a few of the answers we received:

“We’ve removed barriers and encouraged interaction across job duties. I was running movie lines just now with our social media director, and the production guy stole her away to record a commercial.”

“In smaller markets, GMs and GSMs must often carry a list and develop new business themselves. Sellers may feel that they are competing against their manager. Without trust, this can get very messy.”

“It starts with hiring: When hiring department heads, I look for creative, self-motivated people with a desire to win in their formats or sectors. The people who work for the department heads must also share the same vision.”

