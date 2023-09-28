Lou Kastler Makes Muzzy Market Manager Move In Wisconsin

Lou Kastler is joining Muzzy Broadcasting as Vice President & Market Manager for its radio stations in Central Wisconsin. These stations serve the Wausau, Stevens Point, Marshfield, and Wisconsin Rapids markets. Kastler, a seasoned expert in marketing, business development, and media, is set to take on his new role starting October 30.

Kastler brings a wealth of experience to the company, having founded KCI North America Inc., and worked in various capacities including Air Personality, Creative Director, and Operations Manager in multiple markets.

Muzzy Broadcasting, founded in 1987, is owned by Rick Muzzy and operates stations including B104.9 Real County (WCWB), 97.9 WSPT, True Oldies WPCN-AM in Wisconsin. The company also operates Classic Hits WPTW-AM in Dayton, OH.

“Lou brings a real appreciation of our Heritage Radio Stations, and with his strong background in all facets of Broadcasting, will help take our four stations to greater heights to benefit our clients, listeners and staff in the greater Central Wisconsin area,” said Muzzy.

“Rick and I have formed a great relationship over the years and are aligned on key objectives to keep locally owned radio a relevant part of daily life. I’m excited to be joining a veteran team as we evolve our brands, product diversity and content,” added Kastler.