Matthew Donahue To Program Virginia Non-Comm WNRN Radio

WNRN Radio has named Matthew Donahue as its new Program Director, marking the first time in the station’s 27-year history that the title has been separated from the role of General Manager. Prior to joining WNRN, Donahue was in Orlando, FL as Vice President of Regional Programming for Audacy’s Alternative formats.

WNRN, which operates from studios in Charlottesville and Richmond, reaches its Virginia audience through 15 signals, online streaming, and a dedicated app. The station offers a mix of AAA, Americana, Indie, Blues, and Bluegrass music, complemented by public service features.

WNRN General Manager Mark Keefe said, “We’re pleased to have someone with the skills, experience and enthusiasm for what we’ve built joining our ever-expanding team. I know Matt will be a great addition to the amazing staff that makes WNRN beloved all over the Commonwealth. So many of us in radio wear many hats to get the job done – I’m relieved I get to pass one of those hats onto someone as capable and talented as Matt.”

Donahue remarked, “I am incredibly excited that my journey through radio has led to a new chapter with WNRN, joining an incredible team dedicated to serving Virginia and the world with Listener-supported, independent music radio that truly makes an impact and serves the community.”