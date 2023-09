Mel Wheeler Inc. General Manager Brett Sharp has confirmed that Chris Ryan Anderson will assume the role of Program Director for K92 (WXLK) in Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA. In addition to this, Anderson will serve as the acting Promotions Director for the station.

Anderson comes with a wealth of experience in the radio industry, having worked in markets including Bismarck, Des Moines, Bloomington, Erie, Decatur, and Memphis. His tenure at WXLK will officially begin on October 9.