Aware & Advertising: Leo Skepti Signs Ad Deal With Libsyn

Self-improvement podcast Aware & Aggravated has signed an exclusive advertising agreement with Libsyn. The show, hosted by YouTube and Instagram content creator Leo Skepi, hopes to connect Libsyn’s AdvertiseCast advertisers with the podcast’s audience.

Aware & Aggravated debuted in 2021 and has quickly gained traction, attracting a million monthly listeners. Each episode, averaging around 40 minutes, delves into various topics related to personal growth and self-improvement, including overcoming fitness fears, body acceptance, and emotional experiences.

Skepti said, “I am thrilled to join forces with Libsyn’s AdvertiseCast in this exclusive partnership, as it presents an exciting opportunity to continue our mission of inspiring self-betterment. With their support, I look forward to delivering even more empowering content to our dedicated listeners while building meaningful connections between brands and our rapidly expanding and highly sought-after audience.”

AdvertiseCast Head of Publisher Relations Trevr Smithlin added, “We’re excited to partner with such a dynamic content creator as Leo Skepi and the Aware & Aggravated podcast, connecting our expanding list of podcast advertisers with high value, engaged audiences. Through our advanced ad targeting and measurement capabilities, we’re driving engagement and impact, offering a win-win for both Leo and advertisers.”