NAB Hosting Virtual Town Hall With Curtis LeGeyt Today

With the sweeping legislative possibilities for broadcasters in Q4, the NAB has organized its second virtual town hall of the year with Curtis LeGeyt, taking place today, Thursday, September 28 at 2p ET. There is still time for members to register on NAB’s website for the event, which promises to be a comprehensive update on key broadcast issues affecting the industry, pre-Q4.

LeGeyt will lead the discussion focusing on NAB’s advocacy efforts, innovations that could impact the future of local stations, and the organization’s initiatives supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion. For radio, the agenda is likely to cover the AM For Every Vehicle Act and delve into the implications of Anna Gomez’s recent confirmation to the FCC.

The last NAB town hall, which coincided with the onset of the 118th Congressional session and a change in control of the House of Representatives, saw LeGeyt and other senior executives offer updates on NAB’s top priorities for 2023. These priorities included contentious issues like the Performance Tax and the modernization of TV and radio ownership rules. LeGeyt also provided an overview of the NAB’s stance on advertising and taxes, a topic that has been under scrutiny in both Congress and state legislatures.