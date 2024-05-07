Success Vs. Significance: Do You Have To Choose?

(By John Shomby) I’m a subscriber to a blog that assists Dads at every stage of their lives – parenting, marriage, etc. called All Pro Dad. One of the amazing people behind this is a man I have long admired – former NFL head coach, and now NBC Sunday Night Football contributor, Tony Dungy.

The past week, I came across one of his most inspiring presentations in the program called Success vs. Significance (see it here). He spoke about the difference between the two and how one can affect the other in everyday life.

Of course, I started thinking about the radio business. Success vs. Significance – is there room for both in our industry?

At first, I wanted to address this from an overall industry level, but it seemed way too generic; then I pared it down to the management level but, then again, I realized this all must begin at a very personal level for any positive results before going up the proverbial chain of command.

I looked back at my career in the business, specifically, as to how I was driven to succeed on an individual level without considering any impact I could make on others. I was focused on ratings, industry, company recognition, and, of course, making the station money. It’s taken me leaving actual day-to-day management and programming to understand the effects of adding significance to the equation.

Just a few weeks back, I was having a conversation with a young, female, small market programmer in the business who checked in for some periodic advice. Of course, she wants to get to a larger city and get that major market radio brass ring, but it was something else she mentioned that really got my attention – she wants to make an impact on radio and help develop the next group of young, aspiring broadcasters.

She needed some assistance learning how to approach that idea with others, which was something I had not even thought about myself while mentoring and coaching as a PD/OM. I wonder now about passing on that aspiration to other young programmers. She’s on to something. There is that hunger to succeed but also a desire to have some significance on the future of the industry, especially with the younger generation (Millennials and Gen Z, in particular).

Success vs. Significance becomes Success WITH significance. A career with purpose and effect.

Along my career path, I had no idea the periodic impact I was making on young broadcasters until I left the business full-time and was reminded by a good number of them at my exit. No bragging here, by the way, but I did begin to understand that success with significance is an awesome feeling. There is no upward promotion, salary increase, or industry recognition that follows it but there is the satisfaction that you are helping the next generation as they make their way through the industry.

I don’t want to downplay personal advancement, which is important to any individual’s growth, but I do believe that, as we mentor, we should be teaching these young managers how to pass on what they have learned and mentor their next generation. Look at this as succession planning on an industry-wide level.

I can’t think of a better example of this than syndicated morning radio personality, Bobby Bones. He is probably one of the most successful radio talents today, yet he is very involved with his listeners on a personal level, the country music community, and several charitable organizations of which he is an active participant. Add to that the fact that his show members are made up of friends, former interns, and young college students. Living in his same town (Nashville), I have heard of the time he takes with aspiring broadcasters offering advice and counsel. He’s a definite success, but he’s had – and continues to have – a significant positive impact on the industry.

Success and Significance should go hand in hand. Make an impact. Make a difference. Add significance to your success.