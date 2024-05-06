John E Kage Gets In The Ring To Program Denver’s Bull

As Travis Daily prepares to assume Charley Cook’s Brand and Content Manager roles in Nashville, Cumulus Media has chosen his successor as Program Director for Salt Lake City’s 93.3 The Bull (KUBL). Longtime Denver programmer John E Kage is headed to Utah.

Daily has programmed KUBL since 2022.

Originating from Minnesota, Kage began his career at KDWB in the Twin Cities before making significant strides in Colorado. He has held programming roles at several stations including iHeartMedia’s KWBL, KDHT, and KYGO, where he was part of the 2019 Marconi Award-winning team.

Kage’s career also includes notable stints at Cox Media Group’s WPOI in Tampa, FL, and Audacy’s KS1075 (KQKS) in Denver, where he earned a Marconi Award for Station of the Year in 2014.

Beyond radio, Kage is actively engaged in social media as a brand ambassador in the adventure community, boasting 10 million combined views on TikTok and Instagram in 2023. He is recognized as an Insta360 rising talent in 2024 and holds influencer status on Amazon and YouTube.

Cumulus Salt Lake City Market Manager Patrick Reedy said, “After an exhaustive search to replace Travis Daily, who is transitioning to WSM-FM and WKDF-FM, we were thrilled that John E Kage threw his hat in the ring. We’re confident he has the skill set, knowledge, and tenacity to take KUBL to the next level.”

Chris Hoffman, Operations Manager at Cumulus Salt Lake City, also praised Kage's passion for country music and his affinity for the Mountain West lifestyle, deeming him an ideal match for the Utah audience.

John E Kage shared his excitement about his new role: “Thank you to Brian Phillips, John Dimick, Pat Reedy, Chris Hoffman, and Travis Daily for putting their faith in me. I’m excited to join this incredible team and keep the momentum going at KUBL. Utah is one of my favorite places in America and being right next door to my home state, Colorado, I couldn’t have written a better script.”

