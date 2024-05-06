Saga’s Washington State Digital News Outlet Gets Editor-in-Chief

Saga Communications’ Cascade Radio Group has appointed Sam Kristofferson as the Editor-in-Chief of MyBellinghamNow.com, the cluster’s new online platform offering free, local news. This site is one of eighteen news outlets that Saga is rolling out this year.

Cascade General Manager Radio Group Heidi Persson said, “We feel incredibly lucky to have Sam at the helm of My Bellingham Now. As a recent graduate of Western Washington University’s Journalism program, Sam brings fresh eyes to our vision of what My Bellingham Now can become and his desire to stay local after graduation speaks volumes about his connection and commitment to our community.”

Kristofferson commented, “In just a few short months, MyBellinghamNow.com has already become a cornerstone resource for local news here in Whatcom County. The community’s response to this free news source has been extremely positive, and I am honored to be at the helm of this new website.”

KGMI-AM Program Director Joe Teehan remarked, “Our heritage of local news coverage makes this a natural next step for Cascade Radio Group and we look forward to the added depth and context our growing news team can bring to My Bellingham Now as we cover the local stories, issues and events important to all of us.”

MyBellinghamNow.com is available now and can also be accessed via a mobile app for iOS and Android.