Daily Steps Into Cook’s Nashville Country Programming Roles

As longtime Country radio programmer Charlie Cook prepares for his retirement from Cumulus Media, the company has named Travis Daily as the new Brand and Content Manager for Nashville’s 103.3 Country (WKDF) and 95.5 Nash Icon (WSM-FM).

Effective May 1, Daily transitions to Music City following his tenure as Program Director at Cumulus’ 93.3 The Bull (KUBL) in Salt Lake City.

Before Utah, Daily served as Operations Manager and Program Director at Beasley Media Group’s 99.5 WQYK in Tampa and spent 17 years at iHeartMedia. Throughout his time at iHeart, he held numerous positions including Senior Vice President of Programming for the Sarasota and Tampa clusters and managing operations at Colorado Springs’ Y96.9 (KCCY).

Cumulus Media Chief Content Officer Brian Philips said, “In short order, Travis Daily proved himself to be the ideal turnaround specialist for our KBUL-FM, Salt Lake City. He has demonstrated the crafty intellect and steady instincts to completely re-shape KBUL. With great confidence, we welcome Travis to Nashville’s #1 Country station, WKDF, and to WSM-FM.”

Cumulus Nashville Market Manager Allison Warren commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Travis Daily as Brand and Content Manager of Cumulus Nashville’s two esteemed Country stations…The passion for this genre runs high, and we are excited to witness the impact that Travis will have on our stations, our artists, and our listeners. Together, we’ll create memorable moments, celebrate the artists we love, and continue to be the heartbeat of Country music in Nashville.”

Daily added, “I have spent my entire career in Country Radio and Nashville has always been my #1 bucket list market. I want to thank Allison Warren, Brian Philips, and John Dimick for having faith in me to lead WKDF and WSM-FM into the future. Whoever the next PD of KUBL in Salt Lake City is, they will have the same privilege I had of working with Pat Reedy and Chris Hoffman, two of the best ever.”