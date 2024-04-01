Alpha Media Starts Anchorage ‘Gold Rush’ With New AM Station

Alpha Media Alaska is changing the tune in Anchorage by switching an AM station from CBS Sports to a new music-based Adult Standards station. KHAR-AM is now “Alaska’s Gold Rush Radio,” playing a variety of Pop, Soft AC, R&B, and Easy Listening.

Market Manager Nikki Hilton expressed her excitement about the new format, stating, “We are excited to bring this format to Anchorage, it brings back memories for all of us here at KHAR and will connect with those listeners who want a feel-good, safe listening experience.”

KHAR Program Director Joe Campbell also shared his enthusiasm, saying, “I am excited to bring back music that is not heard anywhere else in Anchorage and for the escape Gold Rush radio will offer listeners from the hustle & bustle of the daily information overload.”