Veritonic Study Finds Keys To Successful Holiday Audio Ads

As the 2023 holiday season approaches, a new Veritonic survey sheds light on what listeners are looking for in audio ads during the festive period. The audio research and analytics platform revealed the findings in a recent webinar. The most important overarching find is that more than 80% of monthly listeners plan to travel during the holiday season, with 87% of them tuning in to streaming audio or podcasts on the go.

In terms of ad content, more than half of the surveyed listeners rely on ads heard on podcasts (56%) and streaming audio services (57%) for gift ideas. Also, 68% of respondents indicated that the voice used in an audio ad affects their decision to purchase, however, celebrity voices don’t seem to hold much sway; 52% said that a celebrity voiceover has no impact on their intent to purchase. 55% stated that the length of the ad impacts their buying decision.

The study discovered that 62% of respondents are more likely to make a purchase when a holiday-themed audio ad includes sound effects like sleigh bells or family laughter. Moreover, 76% of respondents find holiday ads more engaging when they feature holiday music.

The survey further reveals that 76% of listeners are interested in hearing ads with discount codes, and 50% tend to listen to an entire audio ad, while 43% will give the first few seconds a chance to catch their interest.

The full report can be found on Veritonic’s website.