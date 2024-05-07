Mike Sanders Is Birmingham Bound As ‘Sandman’ Joins Summit

SummitMedia Birmingham has announced the appointment of Mike “Sandman” Sanders as the new Program Director for Country 104.7 (WZZK). Sanders moves to WZZK from his weekend host spot at Midwest Communications’ Mix 92.9 (WJXA) in Nashville.

This is far from Sanders’ first foray into programming – he served as PD for Saga Communications’ Beaver 100.3 (WVVR) in Clarksville, TN, from 2021 to 2023. He has also held various on-air and programming roles across several markets, including Denver, Jacksonville, and Savannah.

Mike Sanders said, “WZZK has always been that beacon of light on the horizon for me, and now I have the privilege of being a part of it. The enthusiasm is tangible, and I can’t wait to dive in. It feels like a full circle radio moment for me, as my radio journey started down the road at the University of Alabama.”

SummitMedia’s Executive Vice President of Programming Randy Chase added, “During this time of growth, it’s great to have Mike join the WZZK team with his expertise in programming and passion for WZZK and Birmingham.”