Mike “Sandman” Sanders, the Program Director of Saga Communications’ WVVR in Clarksville, TN, has shared news of his departure. As PD, he also oversaw WRND, WQEZ, and WCVQ-HD3. Sanders joined the cluster in September 2020, after previous stops in Jacksonville, Charlotte, Denver, and Nashville. His last day at WVVR will be on May 23.

“Making this choice was difficult, but it’s the right time for me to begin a new phase in my career, and I wish them all the best,” said Sanders.